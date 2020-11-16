-
From Texas Standard:A Midland-based company has a plan to launch more than 200 very large satellites into low-Earth orbit. But NASA has a problem with…
From Texas Standard:As private space companies begin to send more astronauts to the International Space Station, it's easy to imagine how they could one…
After spending two months at the International Space Station, astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley returned to Earth on Sunday afternoon.Millions…
As an astronomer, the question I hear the most is why isn’t Pluto a planet anymore? More than 10 years ago, astronomers famously voted to change Pluto’s…
Private space flight company Blue Origin launched its New Shepard rocket Wednesday.The company – owned by Amazon's Jeff Bezos – nixed plans for a launch…
From Texas Standard:The first lunar landing was almost 50 years ago, and NASA is making plans to return to the moon. This time around, NASA Administrator…
A team led by an undergraduate student at UT Austin discovered two hidden planets more than 1,000 light-years away in the constellation Aquarius. To put…
Blue Origin will launch its New Shepard rocket in West Texas this morning.If all goes according to plan, it will be the 10th successful launch for the…
From Texas Standard:Most of President Donald Trump's attention this week has been occupied by the southern border. But on Monday, he took some time to…