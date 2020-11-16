-
A Speech Pathologist Faces A Candidate Who Calls Himself 'Vulgar' In State Board Of Education RunoffA long-time educator and a man who calls President Donald Trump a “child rapist” are competing for the Republican nomination for a State Board of…
The Texas State Board of Education backed a motion Tuesday evening to reinsert Hillary Clinton into the state's 11th-grade U.S. History standards, two…
Seventh grade Texas social studies teachers will likely still be required to describe Alamo defenders in terms of their “heroism” and refer to William B.…
Texas advocates for Mexican-American studies classes won a bitter victory Wednesday, in gaining approval to move forward with the class they wanted, but…
From Texas Standard.Earlier this month, the Texas State Board of Education rejected a Mexican-American studies textbook, leaving public school teachers…
From Texas Standard:When it comes to what kids can be taught in Texas public school classrooms, one evergreen issue has persisted: the theory of…
The State Board of Education starts to review a months-long process this week to simplify its science curriculum standards, including recommendations to…
Textbook publisher Cynthia Dunbar was defending her company’s Mexican-American Heritage book in front of the State Board of Education last week when she…
After months of protests from historians, teachers and lawmakers, the Texas State Board of Education this morning unanimously rejected a controversial…
Update (Nov. 16 11:06 a.m.) – The State Board of Education unanimously rejected a controversial Mexican American studies textbook in a preliminary vote…