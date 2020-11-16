State Budget

-
In Dennis Bonnen’s first major test as speaker of the Texas House, the chamber he oversees resoundingly passed a $251 billion budget Wednesday after a…
The Texas House is scheduled to debate its $250 billion budget Wednesday — and possibly into Thursday morning. It marks the full chamber’s last chance to…
From Texas Standard:The Texas Legislature’s two houses have about nine weeks to approve a balanced two-year budget. But disagreement over accounting…
House to Consider Key Budget Bills The Texas Legislative session ends in less than two weeks and state lawmakers still haven’t reached…