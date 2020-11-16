-
State health officials walked back a plan to cut $15 million in funding from health and safety net programs, including services that offer low-income…
-
Some online shoppers may have unwittingly been committing tax fraud for years. A Supreme Court ruling last week will make us honest consumers and could…
-
From Texas Standard.We’ve all got bills – and the state of Texas does, too. Bills are nothing to be afraid of, if you can manage them. If you miss some…
-
From Texas Standard. Despite an economy that is reportedly continuing to grow, the state’s budget chief is looking ahead to the next legislative session…
-
From Texas Standard:With the legislative session set to end on May 29, time is running out to pass a state budget, and resolve the avalanche of other…
-
From Texas Standard:As the legislative session heads into its final six weeks, lawmakers have a lot left to do. They face the task of reconciling budgets…
-
From Texas Standard:Since the 1980s, Texas has set aside a portion of state funds specifically to be used when things aren’t so rosy. It seems like an…
-
The Texas Senate unanimously approved a two-year budget on Tuesday that would shift nearly $2 billion in public education costs from the state to local…
-
School officials whose districts would lose money under a Texas House plan to revamp the public school funding system asked legislators on Tuesday to…
-
Saying Texas government needs to live within its means, Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday imposed an immediate hiring freeze on state agencies through the end…