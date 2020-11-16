-
From Texas Standard:Texas will soon become the second state to require high school seniors to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or…
-
Texas is one of just three states that did not sign onto a letter sent Friday to Secretary Betsy DeVos asking the U.S. Department of Education to…
-
From Texas Standard:College has become a prerequisite for most high-paying jobs in the U.S., but college itself is out of reach for millions, and that…
-
From Texas Standard.If you’ve ever been curious about the return on investment for a college degree – think employment rates, student debt burden, and the…
-
The cost of college continues to creep higher and higher – and financial aid isn’t keeping up.More Texans are receiving those hefty student loan bills in…
-
You may know that Austin's rapid growth is rapidly making it an expensive place to live. Home prices have jumped in recent years, and rents have followed…
-
The bill was shot down days after President Obama urged Congress to help ease the burden of student loan debt. It would have required a higher tax on the wealthy.
-
The executive action will expand the number of students whose student loan payments will be capped at 10 percent of their monthly incomes.
-
Under the plan, colleges and universities would be rated on their affordability, graduation rates and the success of alumni in the job market. Federal dollars would be directed to those schools that offer "the biggest bang for the buck."
-
U.S. Senators failed Wednesday to pass legislation to extend lower interest rates on federally-backed student loans. Republicans banded together to block…