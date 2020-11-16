-
One of the city of Austin's sustainability goals is pretty ambitious - to be a net-zero greenhouse emissions city by 2050. In order to get there, it would…
-
The sound of masking tape being stretched and torn, cardboard boxes being folded, and students laughing and chattering filled Gregory Plaza on Friday…
-
The Sustainable Food Center's East Austin farmer's market had a perennially irritating problem: Poison ivy was blocking a portion of the market's space.…
-
Texas ranks tenth in the country in Leadership Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification. That's according to a report issued by the U.S. Green…
-
The City of Austin says it will become the largest local government in the United States to be powered entirely by renewable electricity when it flicks…
-
Updated for CorrectionAustin is one of ten model cities for environmentally friendly infrastructure, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency.…
-
View in a larger mapIt's Earth Day, in case no one told you already, and all the businesses plotted on the map above (also listed here) have vowed to…
-
Austin City Council approved new rules this morning that could have a big impact on the owners of apartment buildings and the people who live in them. The…
-
Austin city leaders have been talking about banning plastic bags at stores for a while, but signs for such an ordinance look strong this year. “We have a…
-
Nationally, gas prices are hovering around $3 a gallon these days. It’s far off the record price of more than $4.10 in the summer of 2008. Remember those…