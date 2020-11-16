Sutherland Springs Shooting

-
KRUGERVILLE — Liberty Hill resident T.J. Wagner yelled commands at his friend James Johnson in an empty classroom at a building in North Texas earlier…
-
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A sporting goods retailer violated the law by selling an AR-15-style rifle and large capacity magazine to a man who later used them to…
-
Frank Pomeroy, the pastor of the Sutherland Springs church where the 2017 fatal shooting took place, announced Sunday he is running for Texas…
-
From Texas Standard:A state district judge in San Antonio ruled Monday that relatives of the victims of the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs can…
-
One year ago, a gunman burst into the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs. It's been a year of recovery and learning to live without the two dozen…
-
The First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs broke ground at the site of a new church on Saturday, six months after a gunman killed more than two dozen…
-
Though America saw the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in 2017, efforts to enact new gun laws, once again, stalled in Congress.
-
From Texas Standard.The U.S. House has passed a bill allowing gun owners with licenses to carry firearms to carry those firearms weapons across state…
-
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced the release of bipartisan legislation Thursday aimed at strengthening the federal background check database following the…
-
A week after 26 people were killed at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Pastor Frank Pomeroy told parishioners that unlike the gunman, they had chosen "life."