-
For the better part of three decades, Joe Ables was on an island, surrounded by used car lots and some dilapidated apartments.He says when he opened Saxon…
-
From Texas Standard.Film has now been part of South by Southwest for 25 years. It’s grown from a local fest to a competitive international stage for…
-
This story comes from Texas Standard.A documentary at SXSW – “Kingdom of Shadows” – forces us to look at the ongoing violence south of the Texas-Mexico…
-
The Jones Family Singers is made up in part of five sisters, two brothers and their father. The gospel music band is based in Bay City, Texas – outside of…
-
It was drizzling this morning in Texas on Day Five of The Daily Buzz at SXSW Film. If you were walking by our broadcasting studio on N. Congress Ave.…
-
From Texas Standard:The SXSW Film Conference marks a sort of homecoming for MacArthur genius and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Joshua…
-
It’s Day Four of The Daily Buzz at the Historic Stateside Theatre, and there's excitement brewing at the Paramount in anticipation of the 30th anniversary…
-
Episode Three of The Daily Buzz assembles a motley crew of experts: SXSW Producer and Senior Programmer Jarod Neese; General Manager of SXSW Music Fest…
-
SXSW Film began today, and festival podcast the Daily Buzz is out gathering interviews, previews and reviews with some of the filmmakers, writers and…
-
Filmmaker Micah Magee has been all over the world – but just wanted to capture the Lone Star State in her SXSW Film "Petting Zoo."Micah Magee directed…