-
The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is rolling out new internal guidelines this week to reduce the caseloads of frontline staff who…
-
DALLAS — Nearly four years after a federal judge first ruled that Texas violated foster children’s civil rights by placing them in a system where rape and…
-
More than 1,800 children and youth in foster care in Texas were reported missing during fiscal year 2018, according to a new report from the Texas…
-
A federal judge has ruled Texas will continue to need oversight of how it cares for vulnerable children, even after sweeping legislative changes last…
-
The second day of the Sunset Advisory Commission’s public meetings at the Capitol is underway.Today, the public can comment on recommendations made in…
-
This Thursday is Adoption Day, and about 6,500 children are waiting to be adopted in the Texas Foster care program. Last year, more than 1,000 didn’t find…