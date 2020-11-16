-
A week into opening the application process for medical cannabis dispensaries to apply for permits in Texas, the Texas Department of Public Safety —…
-
Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday issued eight executive orders in response to last month’s mass shootings in El Paso and Odessa.“Texas must achieve several…
-
A top official at the Texas Department of Public Safety has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, according to Travis County court records. He was…
-
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that he has directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to send officers to Dallas to help the city's police respond…
-
Texas lawmakers have approved a repeal of the state’s Driver Responsibility Program, which suspends the licenses of drivers who haven't paid surcharges…
-
Cellphone video recorded by Sandra Bland, a black woman found dead in a Texas jail in 2015 following a confrontational traffic stop, shows for the first…
-
Seven out of 10 driver's license suspensions in Texas are due to drivers' inability to pay fees and surcharges from courts and the Texas Department of…
-
A Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit is suing the Texas Department of Public Safety over its automatic driver license-suspension program. The suit alleges…
-
The Texas Department of Public Safety is part of a nationwide commercial vehicle inspection program going on this week.The overall Roadcheck initiative…