Texas Right to Life

A judge ruled in favor of allowing a Fort Worth hospital to remove an infant from life support on Thursday, according to The Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The…
State lawmakers started this year's legislative session with the intention of tackling bipartisan issues — namely, education and…
Anti-Abortion Activists In Texas Are 'Cautiously Optimistic' About A More Conservative Supreme CourtGroups working to eliminate the right to abortion in Texas are rethinking their legislative strategies now that Judge Brett Kavanaugh, a conservative, has…