Texas State Capitol

-
Marchers walked through Austin on Monday to honor the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. The civil rights leader fought against racial inequality…
-
About seven years ago, Lynn Meredith and her husband moved into a high-rise downtown. They can see the state Capitol from the building, and over the…
-
A meeting between state Rep. Eric Johnson, D-Dallas, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds ended with the governor…
-
Editor’s Note: This is an updated version of a story that originally ran in January 2013.The Texas Legislature is just now getting into full swing. We're…
-
From the Austin Monitor: Travis County’s renewed search for a suitable site for a new civil courthouse is facing stiff headwinds from a state law aimed at…
-
Today’s Wayback Wednesday marks the 32nd anniversary of the 1983 fire at the Texas Capitol. The electrical fire started in the early morning hours of…
-
The Texas Department of Public Safety has officially launched a mounted patrol on the state capitol grounds. Much like their first use during the 2013...
-
Decorum is the word these past few weeks at the Texas Capitol.In the Legislature's special sessions, protest has been vocal - both outside the Capitol…
-
A scene of five statues, originally intended to go on the Texas Capitol grounds, have finally been dedicated.As of Friday, they were adopted by east…
-
UPDATE (4/4/13): Senate Bill 507 by State Sen. Kirk Watson (D-Austin) passed the Senate unanimously today.The bill would limit public private…