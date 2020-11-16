-
Poet and novelist Carrie Fountain talks with poet Traci Brimhall about how hard it is to write a love poem, let alone a funny one. They swap quotes and…
Poet and music writer Hanif Abdurraqib talks with poet and novelist Carrie Fountain about his new book A Fortune For Your Disaster, following rabbit…
Warning: This episode contains explicit content and adult language. Olivia Gatwood, author of Life of The Party, talks on This Is Just To Say with poet…
Poet José Olivarez reads the poem "Getting Ready to Say I Love You to My Dad, It Rains," from his new book Citizen Illegal, and talks with poet and…
Poet José Olivarez reads the poem "Mexican American Disambiguation" from his new book Citizen Illegal, and talks with poet and novelist Carrie Fountain…
In this episode of This is Just To Say, producer Rebecca McInroy and Carrie Fountain talk with poet and poetry critic Stephanie Burt about gender and her…
On this edition of This is Just to Say, poet Chen Chen reads his poem "Poem" from his new book, When I Grow Up I Want to Be a List of Further…
Poet and professor Dr. Lisa Moore talks with poet and novelist Carrie Fountain and KUT producer Rebecca McInroy about the profound and urgent work of the…
"I believe language is probably the most powerful thing on earth." -Jane MillerPoet Jane Miller sat down with poet and novelist Carrie Fountain to talk…
Poet Jericho Brown reads his poem "Duplex" from his new book, The Tradition, and talks with poet and novelist Carrie Fountain about creating a new poetic…