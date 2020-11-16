-
One hundred and two people died on Austin’s roads last year – the most in the city’s recorded history. Now, Austin voters are now being asked to okay a…
Traversing parts of North Lamar Boulevard as a bicyclist or pedestrian – or, even as a driver – can be alarming. The speed limit is high, and substantial…
Late last month, a case of poorly delivered mail in East Austin led to a political strategy revelation, of sorts. It involved Mayor Steve Adler’s $720…
Mayor Steve Adler has christened a $720 million transportation bond the "Go Big Corridor Plan." So it begs the question, is this really that big? Seattle…
Could streets be like doctors? A streetlight that diagnoses an ulcerous colon, or sidewalk that administers chemotherapy?That question is what Austin City…
From the Austin Monitor: While most of Austin slept early Friday morning, City Council gave the green light to a mobility bond with little historical…