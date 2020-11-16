-
If you drive on I-35, state transportation officials hope you’ll see fewer big trucks next month than you do today.The state Transportation Commission…
-
Starting this weekend, you should expect some lane closures on southbound I-35 around Stassney Lane.Last month, a truck hauling an oversized load ran into…
-
Texas Department of Public Safety Completes ‘Roadcheck 2012’Earlier this month, DPS troopers and civilian inspectors joined forces to make the roads safer…
-
U.S. and Mexican authorities today signed an agreement that will allow trucks from both countries to carry goods far beyond the border separating the…