Austin Bergstrom International Airport passengers attempted to bring 93 guns onto flights in 2018, according to the Transportation Security Administration's annual tally.
From Texas Standard:With the president demanding $5 billion for his border wall and House Democrats refusing to budge, there's no end in sight to the…
Three Texas airports made the Transportation Security Administration's 2014 top ten list for firearm confiscation at security checkpoints.Dallas-Fort…
Small knives, golf clubs, and other items that had been poised to be allowed in air passengers' carry-on luggage will instead remain prohibited, the Transportation Security Administration confirmed Wednesday. The reversal follows a review process in which the agency heard from passenger advocates, law enforcement, and others.
Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano said that as the across-the-board cuts take shape, TSA will have to leave vacancies open and cut overtime.
Some travelers at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport will soon be able to get through security faster.A Transportation Safety Administration spokesman…
Following months of congressional pressure, the Transportation Security Administration has agreed to contract with the National Academy of Sciences to…
Last month, the Transportation Security Administration said it was moving nearly half its X-ray body scanners from some of the nation's biggest airports…
The man protested TSA security procedures by stripping. A court ruled that was protected speech.
The TSA anti-groping bill hit another roadblock today when the House adjourned without considering the legislation as scheduled. “Our plane was not full…