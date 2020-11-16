-
Last week, the company was a notable exception after a wave of other major tech companies banned the conspiracy theorist and his main channels. Jones cannot tweet on his main account for one week.
-
From Texas Standard.Earlier this month, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sent a note to his staff saying that the company is largely left leaning and that “we all…
-
From Texas Standard.President Donald Trump quickly disproved any theories that he might step away from Twitter in his second year of office.The president…
-
From Texas Standard:Researchers at the University of Texas at Arlington are taking on the fake news of the world.The project, aptly named “Bot versus Bot:…
-
The Election Day win of President-elect Donald Trump has left pollsters, journalists and many others looking for lessons learned. Among the men and women…
-
I spent two weeks in the West African country of Ghana in late January and early February. The trip was part of an exchange program through the…
-
The nation used Twitter to mark the second inauguration of President Obama and to get information on the Boston Marathon bombing. But the year's most retweeted tweet was about the sudden death of a TV star.
-
If you couldn't get away from the movie Sharknado last night, you're not alone. We're here to help.
-
Social media has definitely ingrained itself into our lives, but now it's seeping into our afterlives as well. A few companies are building services to maintain your online presence once you're six feet under. One's slogan is: "When your heart stops beating, you'll keep tweeting."
-
Please don’t say your New Year’s resolution is to lose weight. As full of merit as your resolution is, it may not be tweeted out by city staff. Starting…