TXLegislature

-
Part four in a four-part series on the 2020 fight for control of the Texas HouseKUT’s Ashley Lopez explains why it’s hard to predict whether Democrats…
-
Part three in a four-part series on the 2020 fight for control of the Texas HouseKUT’s Mose Buchele explains what a Democratic-controlled Texas House next…
-
Part two in a four-part series on the 2020 fight for control of the Texas HouseKUT’s Jimmy Maas explains how Republicans ruled over a growing economy for…
-
Part one in a four-part series on the 2020 fight for control of the Texas HouseKUT’s Andrew Weber discusses the recent history of Texas politics — and…
-
KUT is following a number of federal, state and local races throughout Central Texas.People in line when polls close at 7 p.m. will still be allowed to…
-
Several seats in the Texas Legislature are up for election this year.Texas Senate Districts 21 and 24— which include parts of Central Texas — are up for…