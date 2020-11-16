-
From Texas Standard.The story of an undocumented 10-year-old girl with cerebral palsy detained by Border Patrol agents after she underwent gallbladder…
Prosecutors will begin giving out letters to some undocumented witnesses and victims that could potentially shield them from deportation, Travis County…
An immigrant rights group and the Texas Attorney General's Office both praised an appellate court’s Thursday ruling on a border security case — but for…
Federal officials along the border have scrambled in the last few months to house and care for tens of thousands of unaccompanied minors from Central…
Nora Sandigo is the legal guardian of hundreds of American-born children whose parents are here illegally. Without a guardian, they'd face foster homes or adoption if their parents are deported.
In recent years, tens of thousands of unaccompanied minors have tried to make their way into the U.S. from the southern border only to be apprehended by…