Undocumented Immigrants

Esperanza’s job isn't glamorous, and it's not going to make her rich. But cleaning condominiums and office parks is at least honest work that helps her…
A judge is allowing New York and others to intervene in Alabama's lawsuit challenging the long-standing inclusion of unauthorized immigrants in census numbers used to divide up seats in Congress.
Almost 40 child welfare and medical groups in Texas sent a letter to federal and state leaders Thursday expressing concern about the treatment of child…
Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan appeared before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Thursday, where Chairman Elijah Cummings said he's wondering "whether there is an empathy deficit."
From Texas Standard: A federal judge in Arizona on Thursday sentenced Border Patrol agent Marco De La Garza Jr. to one year of probation and a $1,000…
A new study shows immigrants have an outsized impact on Austin’s economy.Overall, 4.8 million immigrants in Texas paid $34.8 billion in taxes and had an…
GOP leaders say a list of 95,000 names of suspected non-U.S. citizens on state voter rolls is proof of voter fraud in Texas.The Secretary of State said…
The state of Texas' announcement that it was flagging tens of thousands of registered voters for citizenship checks was met with dismay among civil rights…
Seven months after an undocumented teenager under federal custody in Texas got an abortion over the objections of the state of Texas and the Trump…
Immigrants in Texas are committing fewer crimes proportionally than natural-born citizens, according to a new report from the Washington, D.C.-based Cato…