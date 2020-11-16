-
There will be professional soccer in Austin next year, just not a Major League Soccer team. With Formula One out of the way, Circuit of the Americas broke…
The Austin City Council could vote today on whether to bring Major League Soccer to North Austin.Precourt Sports Ventures is hoping to move the…
Before the Columbus Crew set its sights on Austin, there was another professional soccer venture in the offing, with Circuit of the Americas as the site…
Professional soccer is returning to Austin.A revamped United Soccer League franchise will play at a new stadium at the Circuit of the Americas in 2019,…