University Medical Center At Brackenridge

After more than 130 years in Austin, a portion of the University Medical Center Brackenridge downtown will come down this month and be replaced by a…
Central Health has selected a firm to redevelop Brackenridge Hospital.The Central Health Board of Managers announced it's chosen Baltimore-based Wexford…
This weekend, Brackenridge Hospital closed its doors after more than 130 years in Austin. Before that, though, they spent Sunday shuttling the hospital’s…
Next month, Austin’s Brackenridge Hospital will close its doors for good. Patients will be transferred to the new Dell Seton Medical Center just across…
The Michael and Susan Dell Foundation announced a ten year commitment to turn Austin in a center of health care excellence. The foundation is donating $50…
Despite its glowing reputation, Austin has faced a gap when compared with other major metropolitan areas: the lack of a medical school and the…
Last month, hopes for a vote on urban rail were dashed.Despite years of discussion, preliminary routes, and an estimate of the cost, Austin Mayor Lee…