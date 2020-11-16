UT Men's Baseball

-
Groundbreaking for African American Cultural FacilityThe City of Austin is inviting people to celebrate Juneteenth at a groundbreaking ceremony this…
-
Pentagon Papers Being Released TodayThe Lyndon Baines Johnson Library and Museum at UT is one of a handful of libraries across the country releasing a…
-
The Texas Longhorn baseball team plays tonight for a chance to compete in this year’s College World Series.The NCAA Division 1 Austin Super Regional…
-
City Runoff Candidate ForumEarly voting continues in the Austin City Council runoff for Place Three. So far about one-and-a-half percent of registered…
-
Early Voting Begins for Shade, Tovo RunoffEarly voting starts today for the runoff election for Austin City Council Place Three. The runoff is between…
-
Gas Prices Drop in TexasSome good news if you're filling up your tank this weekend- AAA Texas reports gas prices in Texas have dropped eight cents this…