-
Longhorn basketball star Myck Kabongo is leaving school to join the NBA, the University announced today, making himself eligible for the 2013 draft.The…
-
UT Men’s Basketball team lost their opening game in the College Basketball Invitational against Houston last night. The Texas basketball season had…
-
The University of Texas at Austin men’s basketball team is not eligible to play in the upcoming NCAA tournament. The Longhorns were not even invited to…
-
The men’s basketball program at the University of Texas has been on a winning streak lately. That is, until last night.The streak is over – and so is the…
-
STAAR Retesting Begins TodayStudents across Texas who didn’t pass subjects of the STAAR exam will begin retaking the tests today.Last year’s ninth-graders…
-
Stratfor Chief Lays Out Hacking OrdealAustin-based intelligence analysis firm Stratfor's website is back up and running after hackers, who claimed to be…
-
For the Texas men's basketball team, the music at the Big Dance has ended.Arizona's Derrick Williams' free throw with nine seconds left in regulation time…