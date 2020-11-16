UT Softball

-
The University of Texas softball season ended last night with a 2-1 loss to Tennessee at the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City. Earlier in the…
-
For the first time since 2006, the University of Texas at Austin softball team is in Oklahoma City for the Women’s College World Series. It’s their fifth…
-
Two former Texas Longhorns, both NCAA All-Americans, will be at the helm of St. Edward's University's softball team.Lindsay Gardner, who played for the…
-
AISD To Discuss Facility Master Plan The Austin Independent School District’s Board is meeting tonight to discuss its Facility Master Plan. The plan is a…