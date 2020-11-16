Vaccinations

-
Public health officials say the first case of measles in Austin in more than 20 years was contracted by a person who is now in Virginia.The person is no…
-
Large and small cities in Texas are becoming increasingly vulnerable to measles outbreaks as more parents exempt their children from required…
-
As measles cases hit a 25-year high in the United States, Texas medical experts fear the state could see the next outbreak of a vaccine-preventable…
-
Travis County is one of 25 counties in the U.S. that is at highest risk for a measles outbreak, according to a study published in The Lancet Infectious…
-
Kindergarten and seventh-grade students in Texas have slightly lower vaccination rates this school year, according to a new report from the Texas…
-
Ethan Lindenberger got vaccinated against the wishes of his mother. He told senators on Tuesday that anti-vaccination misinformation online "should be the primary concern of the American people."
-
A Texas Children's Hospital nurse allegedly described a young patient with the measles in a Facebook post affirming her opposition to vaccines. The hospital says patient privacy is a "top priority."
-
From Texas Standard.Nonmedical exemptions for vaccines have been on the rise over the past few years. They allow parents to bypass vaccination…
-
Only about a third of kids in Texas are getting vaccinated against the human papillomavirus (HPV), which is linked to several cancers. The state ranks…
-
A mumps outbreak in Texas has reached a 20-year high. Public health officials have identified 221 cases of the highly contagious disease so far this year,…