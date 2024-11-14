Austin-area student may have first case of measles in Texas this year

A student at a Pflugerville ISD elementary school was diagnosed with measles, a spokesperson for the school district said Thursday. If confirmed by local health officials, it would be the first case of the disease reported in Texas this year.

Parents of students at Windermere Elementary School were notified about the case in a letter from the school’s health office Thursday.

“A Windermere Elementary student has been diagnosed with measles, as confirmed by their physician. Due to the contagious nature of this rare virus, we are notifying all families on the campus and submitting the information to Austin Public Health,” Tamra Spence, chief communications officer for PfISD, said in a statement to KUT.

Spence said the district is monitoring student attendance at the school and didn't expect additional cases.

Caitlin Anderson, who has two children at Windermere, said she was shocked to hear there was a measles case. She said she appreciated that the school was "transparent," however.

"I believe the school is doing everything that they can do,” she said.

Anderson said both of her children have been vaccinated for measles, so she is comfortable sending them to school, but she is concerned for people who might be immunosuppressed.

Symptoms of measles include a rash that looks like flat red spots, fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes and small white spots in the mouth. The rash often begins on a patient’s face before spreading over the body.

Although measles is highly infectious, it is also rare. But people who have not received the measles vaccine may develop life-threatening complications if they contract the airborne disease.

As of Nov. 8, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported there have been 277 measles cases in the U.S. this year — none of them in Texas.

When contacted by KUT on Thursday afternoon, a representative for Austin Public Health said the public health department had not yet received a report of a local measles case. A representative for the Texas Department of State Health Services said DSHS was also unaware of any confirmed measles cases.

Anderson said she's concerned measles might become more common if more people opt out of vaccinating their children.

“This more than likely could have been avoided with higher vaccination rates and tougher restrictions on exemptions," she said, "but this might kind of be our new normal."

In Texas, a child’s parent or legal guardian can request an immunization exemption for medical reasons or for “reasons of conscience,” including religious beliefs.

