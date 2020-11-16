-
The White House said it is negotiating with Moscow over President Trump's invitation for Vladimir Putin to visit. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats was surprised.
President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down for a summit today in in Helsinki, Finland.This is the first stand-alone summit between the…
The leaders held a stunning joint news conference after speaking privately for about two hours, just days after a grand jury indicted 12 Russian intelligence agents on election-related charges.
"Maybe something positive will come out of it," the president said. The two leaders will meet in Helsinki.
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said President Trump "pressed" Vladimir Putin about election meddling, but the two leaders agreed on the need to move on in the U.S.-Russia relationship.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov went on state TV Friday to announce plans for a tit-for-tat response to U.S. sanctions on Russia. But President Vladimir Putin says it's not happening.
The White House announced Thursday a number of actions in response to what it calls cyber-attacks aimed at the U.S. "All Americans should be alarmed by Russia's actions," President Obama said.
From Texas Standard:Late last week, NBC News and others reported that the Obama Administration is preparing a cyber action against Russia to retaliate for…
During a news conference on Wednesday, Donald Trump called on Russia to "find the 30,000 emails that are missing" from Hillary Clinton's email server.