From Texas Standard.The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5 to 4 on Monday that it was OK for Ohio to remove people from voter registration rolls if those voters…
From Texas Standard.On Monday, the Washington Post broke the story of the now-defunct voter fraud commission purchasing Texas voter records. The story…
From Texas Standard.Travis County, home to Austin, has been working to build a better voting system – one that satisfies the need to maintain security and…
Two months ago, Texas lawmakers quietly did something rare in this statehouse: They sent Gov. Greg Abbott a bill designed to make voting easier for…