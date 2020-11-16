-
What do you call the parks and greenspace along Waller Creek from the state Capitol to Lady Bird Lake? The Waller Creek Trail? The Waller Creek Greenbelt?…
-
Austin is the unique home to a thriving wild population of one of the most common pet fish in the world: the variable platy fish (on sale for $1.59 at…
-
In a letter to construction contractor S.J. Louis, the City of Austin calls the Waller Creek tunnel “diminished” and “defective,” and writes that shoddy…
-
If you find yourself walking on Red River near 12th Street downtown, stop for second. Glance toward the state Capitol and enjoy a view that cost the city…
-
With all of the cranes and construction going on downtown, you might not have noticed one of the biggest projects of them all.Austin will soon be home to…
-
From StateImpact Texas:The more things change, the more they stay the same.Waterloo Park, just east of the State Capitol, is a perfect example. There used…
-
The Austin City Council is getting ready for summer recess, but before members take off they’ve been approving projects that eventually could drastically…
-
As reported earlier this month, the Austin City Council got a look at the final version of a plan to redevelop the land along Waller Creek into a chain of…
-
The Austin City Council got a look at the final version of a plan to redevelop the land along Waller Creek into a chain of three parks at its Thursday…
-
City officials say they're making progress on the Waller Creek Tunnel Project.Construction crews at Waterloo Park have wrapped up excavating the tunnel…