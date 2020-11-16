-
From The Austin Monitor: The battle over whether to loosen or make permanent some current water restrictions played out, once again, Wednesday at the City…
The City of Austin has been under Stage 2 water restrictions since 2010. That means you cannot wash your car at home, and restaurants cannot serve water…
AM Update: West Nile Death in Williamson Co., Water Restriction Changes, Funeral for Slain ConstableWest Nile Death in Williamson CountyWest Nile virus is being blamed for the death of a Williamson County woman. It’s the county’s first West Nile virus…
Sunday's Storm Affects Austin Roads, PowerAs much as four to five inches of rain fell over Austin and Round Rock last night.About two and a quarter inches…
Starting Monday, Austin residents will be able to water two days a week under Stage I restrictions. Stage II water restrictions had been in effect since…
Fire Destroys 15 Homes in LeanderFirefighters are watching for flare ups this morning, after a fast moving brush fire consumed 30 acres Monday. Just after…
Extreme drought conditions and continued high water usage have prompted the City of Fredericksburg to implement Stage Four water restrictions. They take…