The White House again faces the coronavirus in its ranks. But Vice President Pence, who has tested negative, plans to continue his breakneck campaign travel schedule.
Bannon had been elevated to the national security group in an unprecedented move in January. He will retain his role as senior adviser for domestic affairs.
Lawmakers on the House oversight committee ask Julia Pierson about the Sept. 19 "fence jumping" incident at the White House, as well as several other security concerns in recent years.
Scores of African leaders gather in Washington this week at an unprecedented summit organized by President Obama. The goal: Get the U.S. invested in Africa, and shape a new narrative along the way.
In a piece in The New York Times, chief White House correspondent Peter Baker sent a dispatch from Dallas – where the 43rd president of the United States…
On Sept. 11, 2001, Eric Draper presumed the morning trip to Florida would be a routine affair. Or, at least as routine as anything ever can be when you’re…