Retiring U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, R-Helotes, is spearheading a new group to elect a more diverse slate of Republicans across the country, the latest sign that…
Come next fall, there might not be a single person of color among Texas Republicans in the U.S. House. But that’s not top of mind for Gerard…
From Texas Standard:Texas is increasingly becoming important in the 2020 presidential race. Republican Congressman Will Hurd called it a “jump ball”…
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House's last black Republican member, Rep. Will Hurd of Helotes, announced Thursday that he is retiring from Congress. President…
Four Republicans and one independent joined Democrats in passing a resolution on Trump's attacks on four congresswomen. The vote followed bitter debate that temporarily paralyzed the chamber.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Will Hurd called Donald Trump’s tweets “racist and xenophobic.” Pete Olson and Chip Roy were also critical, with Olson saying the…
From Texas Standard:Top lawmakers are gathering at the White House again Friday to try to find a way to end the partial government shutdown. This comes…
Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones conceded Monday in her challenge to U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, R-Helotes, ensuring a third term for Hurd in his perennial battleground…
From Texas Standard:Even as President Donald Trump and the news media mark the 100th day of his administration, the thoughts of those keeping up with…
From Texas Standard:With flights to Washington D.C. canceled because of a blizzard, Beto O’Rourke and Will Hurd – both members of Congress from Texas –…