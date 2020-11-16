-
From Texas Standard:One of the original outlaws of country music died this week: Paul English was not only Willie Nelson's drummer, but also a friend and…
-
The 85-year-old legend canceled a string of shows earlier this year after suffering from the flu. But with his wife and sons in tow, he's come back fiercer than ever.
-
The Wittliff Collections at Texas State University has announced a new archival project to gather materials from Texas musical history.David Coleman,…
-
From Texas Standard:A handful of musical instruments are so closely associated with certain artists that the instruments themselves are known by their…
-
If you’re planning a trip down to the Whiskey River, it seems you could have your very own chance to take one of Willie Nelson’s former tour buses on the…
-
The 75-year-old, who helped pioneer the "outlaw" sound, is one of the most respected songwriters in country music. Decades after his big break, Shaver's life still resembles the tales in his songs.
-
Even as he celebrated his 81st birthday – how else, but by getting his fifth-degree black belt in a martial art called GongKwon Yusul - legendary musician…
-
Over the weekend, television’s longest running music program– Austin City Limits, celebrated the first induction ceremony for the new Austin City Limits…
-
It’s official: the Red Headed Stranger is an octogenarian.Willie Nelson, the Crown Prince of Texas Country, turns 80 today. And it seemed as mellow an…
-
Country music legend Willie Nelson is out of a Denver hospital and feeling better. Denver NBC affiliate KUSA broke the news yesterday that Nelson was…