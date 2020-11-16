-
From Texas Standard:Many Texas businesses have been deeply affected by the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. But breweries, distilleries and…
-
If you're feeling lazy and you're looking for booze this holiday season, you're in luck. The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission announced Thursday it's…
-
Texas vintners are paying more attention to small details that add up to a better bottle of wine. Texas Monthly drinks columnist Jessica Dupuy speaks to…
-
You may not realize that a bottle of wine can be labeled as if it's from Texas, but only 75 percent of the grape juice used needs to be from the Lone Star…
-
Riesling doesn't have to be the sickly sweet wine many Americans associate with the grape. More than a dozen Austin restaurants are serving a variety of…
-
Ordering the most recent Jodi Picoult novel or maybe a nice throw blanket on Amazon?Now you can get a robust, full-bodied cabernet to complement them…