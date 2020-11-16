-
Austin City Council has approved spending up to $4 million over the next five years on a liquid compound to remove zebra mussels from water intake…
Zebra mussels are continuing to spread through Texas lakes.Texas Parks and Wildlife said Thursday that both Granger Lake and Lake Marble Falls are…
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced Monday that reproducing populations of zebra mussels have been found in Lake Lyndon B. Johnson and Lake…
Invasive zebra mussels continue their takeover of Texas lakes and waterways: They've now spread to four more lakes in Central Texas, pushing the boundary…
Austin's water utility says it's continuing to flush out water lines tainted with foul-smelling water that has plagued residents since last Thursday. In a…
The zebra mussel stench plaguing residents' faucets should be gone in the next couple of days, the Austin Water Department said Monday.The Ullrich Water…
It's now been three days of smelly tap water for large parts of Austin, likely caused by the presence of zebra mussels in a water line. The city's water…
Twenty-four hours later, Austin Water says it's still unsure when the odd smell coming from tap water in certain parts of the city will dissipate. The…
Divers have found large amounts of invasive zebra mussels at intake pipes that feed Austin’s water supply, opening up a costly new challenge for the…
From Texas Standard:When you hit Texas’ lakes and rivers this summer, be mindful of the fact that you may be sharing the water with dinosaurs. I’m talking…