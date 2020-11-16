Zeta Drug Cartel

-
From Texas Standard:After sentencing Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán to life in prison plus 30 years, the United States ordered a forfeiture of $12.6 billion…
From Texas Standard.When it comes to combating Mexican drug cartels, law enforcement agencies have aimed at the head, aiming to weakening them by…
From Texas Standard:The drug war between the Mexican government and drug cartels has been raging ever since then-President Felipe Calderon declared a…
From Texas Standard:You may not have known him, but many thousands have relied on his reports for decades, covering drug cartels and organized crime.…
From Texas Standard:The names of some of Mexico’s most infamous drug lords are well-known: Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera, Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada…
Austin is no longer a “sleepy college town,” according to Police Chief Art Acevedo.Austin Police and the U.S. Attorney's office say as Austin grows, so…
Opening statements in a drug money laundering trial get underway in an Austin courtroom today. Among the men charged: Jose Trevino Morales. Federal…
Heriberto Lazcano, "The Executioner," was reportedly killed Sunday in a battle with Mexican marines. Salvador Alfonso Martinez Escobedo, known as "Squirrel," was captured hours earlier.
The latest killings are a reminder that the violence in the country has not receded.