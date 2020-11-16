-
The City of Austin on Thursday appealed a Travis County judge’s order voiding votes taken in an ongoing process to adopt a new land development code.Last…
-
Lawyers representing a group of Austin homeowners will argue in court this week that landowners have the right to formally protest the rezoning of their…
-
The Austin City Council released the second draft of its land development code Friday. It's the latest step in the city's more than half-decade-long…
-
The University of Texas is rising – or rather, buildings on West Campus are now allowed to go higher.The Austin City Council voted Thursday to increase…
-
Less than a week out from the release of the latest version of CodeNEXT, city commissions are weighing in on what they’d like to see in this latest draft…
-
As Austin’s new land development code, known as CodeNEXT is being written, city staff and the private sector are working to understand how it will shape…
-
The current draft of CodeNEXT continues to face scrutiny at City Hall. Last night, members of Austin’s Planning Commission and the Zoning and Platting…
-
From Texas Standard:Each legislative session, there are bills that grab the spotlight and then those that move through far more quietly, but still have…
-
The future of a residential facility for adults with autism is in limbo after a vote by a city of Austin commission.Autism Center Austin’s proposed home…
-
The Austin City Council on Thursday will consider throwing its support behind nine affordable housing projects, all vying for competitive state tax…