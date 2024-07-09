Spectrum internet is experiencing outages across Austin and Texas

Internet provider Spectrum is experiencing outages across Texas.

“We are aware of an outage affecting customers in the Texas area,” the company wrote on X, formerly known at Twitter, at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. “We apologize for inconvenience and are working to resolve as quickly as possible.”

Customers in the Austin area reported that the internet was down in several zip codes on social media. People started reporting outages in the city around noon, according to Downdetector.

People in San Antonio, Dallas and Houston also say they’re experiencing service interruptions. Other cities across the U.S. appear to be affected as well.

Spectrum did not provide a cause for the outage or say when services would be restored.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.