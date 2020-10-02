The Big Flip

In this series, we explore the possibility of a seismic shift taking place in Texas politics this year. Democrats say they are just nine seats away from taking control of the Texas House. If they win those seats, the GOP trifecta in Texas – control of the governor’s office, the state Senate and the state House – would be broken.We'll talk about how we got here, as well as what a Democratic flip means for Texans, the state Legislature and our political future.