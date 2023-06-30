Pack your bags! Austin Public Library's Passport Fair is Monday.

Looking to escape the brutal Texas heat dome for a more temperate destination abroad?

Austin Public Library is hosting a Passport Fair at the Central Library location Monday. The event offers full U.S. passport-processing services on a walk-in basis from noon to 6 p.m.

The Passport Fair is open to people applying for the first time, applying for a child under the age of 16, applying if their passport is more than 15 years old or if it's been lost, damaged or stolen. Essentially, if you qualify for a DS-11 form, you're eligible. The fair is not open for renewals.

According to the library website, applicants must bring the following:



Proof of U.S. citizenship (birth certificate, passport, U.S. record of consular birth abroad)

Texas driver’s license or other state-issued identification with supplemental identification

Form DS-11 printed single-sided (no DS-82 forms)

Check, money order or credit/debit card for the Austin Public Library Passport Acceptance Facility fee of $35 per application, payable to Austin Public Library

A check or money order payable to the U.S. Department of State — fees vary

A color 2"x2" passport photo or $12 to take a photo at the library

If you can't make the fair Monday, there are other options.

The Central Library offers passport services by appointment throughout the year.

Travis County offers appointment-only passport services at two Central Austin offices.

UT offers appointment-only passport services to the general public on the ground floor of the UT Tower.

If you plan to attend the Passport Fair, Austin Public Library encourages people to arrive early — as the event will stop taking applicants once capacity is reached.