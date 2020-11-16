-
The pandemic has brought distances between people — literally — that can be hard to overcome.Sometimes it has meant loved-ones being sick or even dying,…
-
A former Austin Public Library employee allegedly used a city credit card to buy at least $1.3 million worth of printer toner, which he then stole and…
-
Chocolate can bring people together — as Ena Ganguly found when she stopped at a store in her hometown.Earlier this year, we put out a call for your…
-
3 Months With The In-Laws. How Bad Could It Be? It Turned Out To Be A Bridge For Danielle Patterson.There's something about working hard alongside someone else that brings us closer together. That's what Danielle Patterson discovered when she spent a day…
-
Doing a small kindness for someone in need might seem like a simple thing, but it can leave an impression that lasts decades.That's what happened for…
-
Earlier this year, we put out a call for your stories about overcoming differences — true stories about finding common ground.Working with the Austin…
-
Earlier this year, before all of this began, we put out a call for your stories about overcoming differences — true stories about finding common…
-
Perhaps especially in an election year, we need stories about bridging differences and seeing the world from another perspective. We're teaming up with…
-
The Austin Library Commission is looking into eliminating overdue fees for all materials in the city’s public library system.The Austin Public Library…
-
A while ago, we teamed up with Austin’s Library Foundation to collect stories about what your public library means to you. We’re hearing those stories…