Abbott Names School Finance, Property Taxes, Mental Health As Emergency Items In State Of The State

Gov. Greg Abbott delivered his State of the State address today before the Texas Legislature. He kicked off the speech with a long list of platitudes about the state: from leading the nation in job creation to having the fastest growing economy in the U.S. to hitting its lowest recorded level of unemployment ever.

The state of Texas has never been better, he said.

But his speech was also important for laying out the challenges still left to address. Abbott did that by announcing five emergency items for lawmakers to pick up. Legislative rules bar lawmakers from passing bills before the 60th day of a session, but with the governor’s emergency designation, any bill on that topic can be taken up immediately.

Here are Abbott's emergency items:

Education funding and teacher pay raises

School safety

Mental health issues

Property Taxes

Hurricane Harvey recovery

I sat down with KLRU's Judy Maggio to discuss Abbott's address on Decibel: