Austin Sued Over Wording Of CodeNEXT Ballot Question

By 1 minute ago
  • Julia Reihs / KUT

For the second time in a week, the City of Austin has been sued in the Texas Supreme Court over the wording of a question headed to the November ballot. This time, petitioners are challenging how the city wrote a proposition regarding whether residents should have the power to reject land-use rewrites like the now-defunct CodeNEXT.

Bill Aleshire is the same attorney in both filings. The suit argues the city “lacks discretion” to write its own ballot language and instead should use the language petitioners submitted.

Here’s what council members agreed to put on the ballot:

“Shall a City ordinance be adopted to require both a waiting period and subsequent voter approval period, a total of up to three years, before future comprehensive revisions of the City's land development code become effective?”

And here’s what petitioners wrote:

“Petition for an Austin ordinance requiring both a waiting period and voter approval before CodeNEXT or comprehensive land development revisions become effective.”

Activists filed a petition last spring with more than 30,000 signatures asking the city to require residents to vote on every land-development code overhaul and to enact a waiting period between when a new code is approved by council and when it goes into effect. Supporters of the petition were against CodeNEXT, the city’s rewrite of the land-use code.

In July, a judge ordered that the petition be placed on the ballot after council members voted to neither adopt it nor put it to a public vote. Weeks later, council members voted to scrap CodeNEXT, in a quest to find a less “poisoned” process, as Mayor Steve Adler put it.  

To be clear: The petition on the ballot does not ask residents to vote on CodeNEXT, but whether all processes like it should be subject to public approval.

The city has until Sept. 4 to send final ballot language to the county.

CodeNEXT
2018 Elections

Austin Sued Over Wording Of Ballot Question For City Audit

By Aug 13, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

An Austin resident, represented by attorney Bill Aleshire, is suing the city over the wording of a November ballot measure about a citywide audit.

Activists collected more than 30,000 signatures asking the city to hire a third party to conduct an efficiency audit of all its departments. Austin City Council members voted Thursday to put the question to voters.

Petitioners Get Items On November Ballot, But Threaten To Sue Austin Over How They're Worded

By Matt Cutler Aug 10, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The Austin City Council added two items to the November ballot early this morning. The first asks voters about how much say they should have in Austin’s land development process, while the second asks whether to initiate a comprehensive city audit. Both made it to the ballot through public petitions.

Austin City Council Votes Unanimously To Scrap CodeNEXT

By Aug 9, 2018
Julia Reihs / KUT

The Austin City Council voted unanimously today to scrap CodeNEXT, the controversial overhaul of the city's land development code.

In a resolution, the council said "due to a combination of significant disruptions to the process, CodeNEXT is no longer a suitable mechanism to achieve its stated goals or address the critical challenges currently facing our City."

'Something Has Gone Horribly Wrong': Adler Calls For A Reset On CodeNEXT Process

By Aug 1, 2018
Martin do Nascimento for KUT

Austin Mayor Steve Adler wants the city to scrap CodeNEXT and start over. 

In a post to the Austin City Council message board Wednesday, Adler asked that the city manager come up with a new process for updating the city’s 34-year-old land-use code. The mayor bemoaned “misinformation” surrounding the yearslong discussion.

Court Orders Austin City Council To Put CodeNEXT Petition On The Ballot

By Jul 16, 2018
Martin do Nascimento for KUT

A district judge has ordered the Austin City Council to put a petition on the November ballot that, if passed, would require land development code rewrites, such as CodeNEXT, to be approved by voters. 