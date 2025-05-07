ACL Music Festival generated more than half a billion dollars in 2024

Last year's Austin City Limits Music Festival pumped $534.8 million into Austin’s economy — the equivalent of creating over 3,600 full-time jobs, according to Mayor Kirk Watson.

ACL Fest has brought in over $4.1 billion since the city began tracking its economic impact in 2006. That's nearly 40,000 jobs.

“That is a huge aspect to our economy,” Watson said. “It's incredible to see all the amazing work and improvements that have been made possible for our community as a result of this.”

The festival is put on in partnership with the Austin Parks Foundation. A portion of every ticket sold supports parks, trails and green spaces.

Colin Wallis, CEO of the foundation, said $8.4 million raised last year's festival will help pay for park improvements, including a new playground at Rosewood Neighborhood Park and trail maintenance at multiple greenbelts and preserves.

Over the past 20 years, the festival has contributed more than $71 million to Austin’s public park system, funding more than 250 park improvement projects across the city.

“ACL is not just a beloved event for our community; it’s not just an economic driver. It's an event that takes care of our parks at its core,” Wallis said. “To be able to impact so many parks is really amazing.”

Separately, the organizers help pay to maintain and restore Zilker Park after the festival.

ACL takes over park for two weekends each October, bringing in headliners like Lizzo, Pink and Paul McCartney. This year's lineup includes Sabrina Carpenter, Hozier and Luke Combs, as well as a number of local acts.

Watson said ACL is important in preserving and enhancing the city’s green spaces.

“I know I have good judgment and I know I have good taste," Watson said, quoting lyrics from Carpenter's 2024 hit "Please Please Please." "But we can all agree that these investments will continue improving parks in every corner of Austin and not just Zilker Park, where the festival takes place."

This year's festival takes place Oct. 3-5 and 10-12.