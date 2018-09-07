The Best Songs Ever ... This Week, Sept. 7, 2018

The staff at our sister station KUTX scour the earth to bring listeners the best music. Each Friday, they share three of their favorite songs on Morning Edition.

"Uh Huh" by Jade Bird

The first song is a brand new single from the British artist Jade Bird. We played her first tune "Lottery" quite a bit and hosted her at KUTX Live at the Four Seasons during SXSW 2018 back in March. On first listen, this new song "Uh Huh" felt a bit overwrought to me, but the song has really grown with subsequent listens. She'll be playing at Antone's on Sept. 19.

"Voyage Libre" by Thievery Corporation

I'm a big fan of the Washington, D.C., band Thievery Corporation; I love the way they mix so many elements together for a dreamy international sound. "Voyage Libre" from Thievery's new album Treasures From The Temple is a bit more dance-friendly, and there's a nice local angle: Austin's LouLou Ghelichkhani – from the recent KUTX Artist of the Month Night Glitter – sings. You can catch Thievery Corporation at Stubb's on Nov. 4.

"Things I Learned" by Amy LaVere

Motel Mirrors is largely a duet project with singer-songwriter John Paul Keith and vocalist/bassist Amy LaVere. The band is based out of Memphis and also includes former Austinite Will Sexton. LaVere's voice carries "Things I Learned" for me, and I also really like Motel Mirrors' twangy pop sound.

Produced by Art Levy