Exxon Pushes Carbon Tax Plan That Some Say Could Worsen Global Warming

By 3 minutes ago
  • Exxon Mobil announced this week that it's donating $1 million to a campaign to pass a carbon tax.
    Exxon Mobil announced this week that it's donating $1 million to a campaign to pass a carbon tax.
    Martin do Nascimento / KUT

Texas-based oil giant Exxon Mobil got some good press this week when it announced it was donating $1 million to a campaign to enact a carbon tax in the U.S. But many worry the tax proposal would not slow emissions quickly enough and could harm the environment through its legislative giveaways to the oil and gas industry. 

Under the proposal, the Baker-Schultz Plan, companies would pay a tax on carbon dioxide they put in the atmosphere, starting at $40 a ton and increasing gradually. That money would go into a fund that compensates consumers for the higher cost of fossil fuels brought by the tax.

In theory, the plan would reduce use of fossil fuels by making them more expensive. But Scott Edwards, with the nonprofit Food and Water Watch, is skeptical. 

“If it’s costing me $20 more a week to put gas in my tank, and I’m getting a check at the end of the month for 100 bucks," he says, "then why not just keep putting gas in my tank?"

He and others worry the plan could increase public dependence on fossil fuels as consumers get used to receiving those carbon “dividend” checks.

The Baker-Schultz Plan would relieve oil and gas companies of legal liability for their contributions to global warming. It would also roll back EPA regulation of Co2, tying policymakers' hands if they want further carbon reductions. Those reductions would be necessary if governments want to achieve the climate goals laid out by the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. 

A recent report by the panel says the world will need to transform everything from its energy sector to its transportation infrastructure by 2030 to avoid catastrophic climate change. 

Edwards, whose group joined others in opposing the proposal when it was released, says he doesn't think it would work under ideal circumstances, but certainly not in that time frame. 

It would take at least 10 years to see if the plan would achieve any emissions reductions, he says, and "of course by then … it’s too late." 

His group supports direct government regulation of Co2 emissions instead of a carbon tax. 

"That's what's worked to clean up pollution," Edwards says. "We seem to be ignoring that when it comes to greenhouse gasses."

Tags: 
Exxon Mobil
Global Warming
Climate Change
Carbon Tax
Environment
Food and Water Watch
Oil Industry
Gas Industry

Related Content

Climate Report Warns Of Extreme Weather, Displacement Of Millions Without Action

By Oct 8, 2018

Some of the world's top climate scientists have concluded that global warming is likely to reach dangerous levels unless new technologies are developed to remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere.

The United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says pledges from the world's governments to reduce greenhouse gases, made in Paris in 2015, aren't enough to keep global warming from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees F) above pre-industrial temperatures.

This Is One Of Austin's Hottest Summers Ever

By Aug 28, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Austin has had 48 triple-digit days so far this year. That puts this summer on track to be the third hottest ever recorded in the city in terms of average temperature. It also continues a trend of warming in the region that became more pronounced around the turn of the century.

More Methane Could Be Leaking From Oil And Gas Fields Than The Government Thinks

By Jun 21, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The oil and gas industry is releasing 60 percent more methane than the Environmental Protection Agency currently estimates, according to a study published in latest edition of Science.

That’s bad news when it comes to global warming.

Group Urges UT To Fight Climate Change In University-Owned Oil Fields

By May 21, 2018
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Student activists around the country are pushing for universities not to invest in industries that contribute to global warming. But at the University of Texas, some environmentalists are taking a different approach, urging UT not to divest, but to adopt more climate-friendly drilling rules.

Climate Change Drives Bigger, Wetter Storms — Storms Like Florence

By Sep 11, 2018

Hurricane Florence is moving relentlessly toward the Southeastern U.S. It's a large, powerful cyclone that will likely bring storm surge and high winds to coastal communities.

But climate scientists say one of the biggest threats posed by Florence is rain.