Odd Smell In Austin's Tap Water Likely Caused By Zebra Mussels, City Says

If you think your tap water smells strange today, you're not alone.

South and Central Austin residents began noticing the unusual smell Thursday morning. Austin Water initially said work on a waterline was to blame, but in an afternoon update, the utility said it was likely caused by the presence of zebra mussels in a raw water pipeline that returned to service Wednesday.

The line is at the Ullrich Water Treatment Plant just southwest of Lake Austin, which had become infested with zebra mussels about a year ago.

There is no threat to the water and it's safe for customers to drink, Austin Water spokesperson Ginny Guerrero said.

Some customers are experiencing an unusual odor in their water this morning. Water provided by Austin Water is meeting all regulatory standards and is safe to drink. pic.twitter.com/aytMjlYHrh — Austin Water (@AustinWater) February 7, 2019

Austin Water said it is adding "powdered activated carbon" to help with the odor. It is also flushing water lines in the affected areas.

The utility says it expects the issue to be resolved in the next 24 hours.

