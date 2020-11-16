-
Plumbers in Texas will no longer be subject to state regulations after lawmakers this week flushed the state plumbing code and the Texas State Board of…
-
ALTAIR – For more than two months, the waters of Skull Creek have flowed black, its surface covered in an iridescent sheen. Yellowed fish skeletons line…
-
If you think your tap water smells strange today, you're not alone. South and Central Austin residents began noticing the unusual smell Thursday morning.…
-
From Texas Standard.The latest U.S. Drought Monitor Map shows most of Texas is in some stage of drought. The worst of it is up in the Panhandle, but…
-
From Texas Standard.When you think about exports and Corpus Christi, fossil fuels typically come to mind. Since Congress lifted the U.S. ban on crude oil…
-
From Texas Standard:It’s clean-up time at the home where Ron Gertson is staying. He’s taking refuge at his brother’s house because his house is…
-
More people in Texas drink from water systems that are in violation of the federal Safe Drinking Water Act than any other state in the country, according…
-
In 2016, Texas was one of the fastest growing states in the country, adding almost a half-million people in a year’s time. With growth like that, securing…
-
From Texas Standard:Officials lifted the three-and-a-half day ban on the use of tap water in Corpus Christi on Sunday. Residents can now use the water for…
-
Local officials say an asphalt emulsifier entered the city's water system. Some areas have been cleared to use tap water; other residents are still warned to rely entirely on bottled water.