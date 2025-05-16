Data center 'megasite' is coming to Lockhart as similar facilities strain Texas' water, energy supply

Only a few weeks after Austin City Council passed a resolution requiring various regulations on artificial intelligence operations, a new 2-gigawatt data center is coming to Lockhart. Tract, a Colorado-based developer, has secured 1,500 acres for a “megasite” in Caldwell County, only about six miles away from famous barbecue joints Smitty’s Market, Kreuz Market and Black’s. It has received enthusiastic support from Gov. Greg Abbott, who said in a statement that it will “create good-paying jobs, bolster the state’s power grid, and enhance our technology infrastructure.”

However, data centers threaten to have a detrimental effect on Texas’ energy infrastructure. Data centers, which operate 24/7 and provide computing power for cloud operations and AI, require cooling units, fans and tons of water to operate. They account for almost 2% of overall global energy demand. Indeed, Texas energy demand is projected to nearly double by 2030, mostly thanks to data centers and cryptomining facilities, which account for about 50% of that expected demand.

As President Trump took office in January, he announced that Texas will be a cornerstone of his $500 billion Stargate initiative, with 10 data centers already under construction and 10 more planned. In a panel discussion on energy planning in April, Tom Oney, vice president of external affairs for the Lower Colorado River Authority, warned that data centers were a concern, saying: “The amount of load that’s coming to this area is something that we’re struggling with every day. ERCOT is putting out the alarm bell, and I think it’s right, because there’s not enough wires to move that kind of megawatts.”

To address the environmental effects of multiplying data centers in the Austin area, City Council’s resolution requires audits overseen by humans, and it mandates an environmental study by Austin Energy, Austin Water and the city climate and budget offices over the next decade. It also requires the utilities to report an assessment of the impact to utility rates and strains on resources, and include recommendations on “ways to increase clean energy usage and water efficiency, address risks to the power grid, and minimize waste.”

In a press release, Tract writes that it has secured equipment from Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative for an initial 360 megawatts of energy to begin in 2028. It has also committed to helping fund road improvements on FM 2720 as part of a community investment, according to Judge Hoppy Haden, who said it “shows they are invested in the future of Caldwell County.”

Tract’s CEO Grant van Rooyen said the center will be used for cloud and AI training, but is “unique” for these kinds of operations because it “sits at the intersection of transmission infrastructure, robust natural gas infrastructure and long-haul fiber.”

The Texas Senate Business and Commerce Committee has recommended this session that data centers and other facilities that require large loads be required to “offset their impact on the grid by adding on-site power systems or participating in programs to curtail electricity usage during peak demand periods.” To that end, Senate Bill 6 by Sen. Phil King, R-Weatherford — which has already won Senate approval and is currently in the House Committee on State Affairs — would put restraints on the state’s energy market. Its goal is to protect residential customers from bearing the cost burden of another grid catastrophe by putting in place more stringent restrictions on operations with significant demand.

Until SB 6 is passed, those commitments remain up to the discretion of companies like Tract, which states in its press release that the campus will come with “provisions for supplemental on-site generation.”

From the Austin Monitor